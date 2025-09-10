Delhi's Ambitious Plan to Microchip 1 Million Stray Dogs

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra announced an ambitious plan to microchip 1 million stray dogs over the next two years. This initiative, discussed in a recent Animal Welfare Board meeting, aims to tackle rabies control and illegal pet shops through stringent measures and comprehensive monitoring strategies.

The meeting at the Delhi Secretariat addressed key animal welfare issues, with officials discussing the National Rabies Control Programme. Measures include microchipping dogs, preventing dog bites, and digitising the vaccination process. A notable collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will bolster these efforts.

Emphasizing animal welfare, the minister outlined steps such as pet shop registration and creating committees for improved oversight. Awareness programs are set to launch in schools, while social media will play a pivotal role in educating citizens. Mishra assured adequate funding for these initiatives, aiming to position Delhi as a leader in animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)