Delhi's Ambitious Plan to Microchip 1 Million Stray Dogs

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra outlines a comprehensive animal welfare plan including microchipping a million dogs, mandatory pet shop registration, and active rabies control. The plan involves collaborations and creating new oversight committees, aiming to establish Delhi as a model for animal welfare across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra announced an ambitious plan to microchip 1 million stray dogs over the next two years. This initiative, discussed in a recent Animal Welfare Board meeting, aims to tackle rabies control and illegal pet shops through stringent measures and comprehensive monitoring strategies.

The meeting at the Delhi Secretariat addressed key animal welfare issues, with officials discussing the National Rabies Control Programme. Measures include microchipping dogs, preventing dog bites, and digitising the vaccination process. A notable collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will bolster these efforts.

Emphasizing animal welfare, the minister outlined steps such as pet shop registration and creating committees for improved oversight. Awareness programs are set to launch in schools, while social media will play a pivotal role in educating citizens. Mishra assured adequate funding for these initiatives, aiming to position Delhi as a leader in animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

