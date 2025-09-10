HPU Harnesses AI & Local Wisdom for Himalayan Disaster Management

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is pioneering an initiative to merge Artificial Intelligence (AI) with indigenous knowledge to enhance early disaster warning systems in the Himalayan region. The university has established the Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience, focusing on regions prone to climate-related catastrophes.

HPU Vice Chancellor Dr Mahavir Singh highlighted ongoing field surveys in Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi, and Kullu. The initiative aims to counter global warming effects by integrating scientific research, community insights, and policy interventions, ensuring the benefits reach both local communities and policymakers.

In collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and the University of Padua, HPU is employing cutting-edge technologies like InSAR for hazard monitoring. Training and awareness programs will also be held in vulnerable districts, leveraging AI, satellite data, and traditional wisdom for effective disaster management.

