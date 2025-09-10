Mysteries of Mars: Signs of Life in Reddish Rock Sample

NASA's Perseverance rover may have uncovered clues to past life on Mars. A rock sample obtained by the rover contains potential biosignatures, possibly indicating microbial life existed on the planet billions of years ago.

Lead scientist Joel Hurowitz revealed that the sample holds minerals, such as vivianite and greigite, which could signal biological activity. However, NASA officials stress that the presence of life remains unconfirmed.

The findings from Jezero Crater's lakebed sediment fuel ongoing debates among scientists. As plans to retrieve these significant samples face budget issues, NASA remains focused on exploring all avenues for future study.

(With inputs from agencies.)