Left Menu

Bhitarkanika: Oasis for Odisha's Winged Wonders

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha has proven to be a thriving habitat for water birds, recording a slight increase in resident avian population. Consisting of ten species, the park's ecological significance is highlighted by its role as a major nesting site for the Asian Open-billed Stork and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:46 IST
Bhitarkanika: Oasis for Odisha's Winged Wonders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has emerged as a thriving haven for water birds, reaffirming its status as a key ecological site. Recent statistics from the annual colonial bird census report a growing population of 1,30,796 birds across ten species.

With a slight increase from last year's count of 1,30,123, the data highlights Bhitarkanika Mangroves as one of Asia's largest heronries, crucial for bird conservation. Divisional Forest Officer Varadaraj Gaonkar emphasized the site's ecological importance and the Mangrove Wildlife Division's commitment to habitat protection.

The Asian Open-billed Stork remains the dominant nesting species, while heronries like Laxmiprasad-Dia and Matha-Adia host massive nesting colonies. The area's abundant fish and isolation from human activity offer an ideal environment for avian breeding and survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

Escape Wave: Prisoners Flee Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 Nepal
2
Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

Amid Nepal Unrest, 22 Telugus Return to India as Protests Escalate

 India
3
UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

UK-China Trade Talks Resume Amid Embassy Dispute

 Global
4
Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

Empowering Educators: Unveiling AI's Role in Modern Classrooms

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025