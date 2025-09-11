Bhitarkanika: Oasis for Odisha's Winged Wonders

Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district has emerged as a thriving haven for water birds, reaffirming its status as a key ecological site. Recent statistics from the annual colonial bird census report a growing population of 1,30,796 birds across ten species.

With a slight increase from last year's count of 1,30,123, the data highlights Bhitarkanika Mangroves as one of Asia's largest heronries, crucial for bird conservation. Divisional Forest Officer Varadaraj Gaonkar emphasized the site's ecological importance and the Mangrove Wildlife Division's commitment to habitat protection.

The Asian Open-billed Stork remains the dominant nesting species, while heronries like Laxmiprasad-Dia and Matha-Adia host massive nesting colonies. The area's abundant fish and isolation from human activity offer an ideal environment for avian breeding and survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)