A Shifting America: Income, Diversity, and Housing Trends

The latest US Census Bureau data reveals notable changes in American society from 2023 to 2024. The figures highlight reduced income inequality, a demographic shift towards greater diversity, and a decline in people changing residences.

Income inequality nationwide dropped by nearly half a percent as median household income increased slightly. This change was particularly evident in ten states, while North Carolina experienced a rise in inequality due to job growth in high-paying sectors.

Diversity increased, with the Asian and Hispanic populations growing, while the non-Hispanic white population decreased. Rising housing costs contributed to fewer people moving, with both homeowners and renters facing increased monthly costs.