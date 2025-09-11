Left Menu

A Shifting America: Income, Diversity, and Housing Trends

The United States saw a slight dip in income inequality, increased diversity, and fewer relocations last year. Reduced income inequality occurred amid a rise in median household income. The nation saw an increase in Asian and Hispanic populations, while fewer people married. Housing costs rose, causing fewer relocations.

The latest US Census Bureau data reveals notable changes in American society from 2023 to 2024. The figures highlight reduced income inequality, a demographic shift towards greater diversity, and a decline in people changing residences.

Income inequality nationwide dropped by nearly half a percent as median household income increased slightly. This change was particularly evident in ten states, while North Carolina experienced a rise in inequality due to job growth in high-paying sectors.

Diversity increased, with the Asian and Hispanic populations growing, while the non-Hispanic white population decreased. Rising housing costs contributed to fewer people moving, with both homeowners and renters facing increased monthly costs.

