Arunachal Pradesh Braces for Torrential Rainfall and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh till September 15, issuing warnings for various districts. Thunderstorms, potential flooding, and landslides are predicted, urging local administrations to prepare for quick response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for significant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy showers across multiple districts until September 15. This alert urges residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and highlights the potential for isolated thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Districts such as Tawang, West Kameng, and Lower Subansiri are among those forecasted to experience the brunt of the weather, with varying degrees of rainfall and thunderstorms. The IMD laid out a 'yellow' warning, advising the public of potential waterlogging and disruptions to local transport infrastructure.

An escalation to 'orange' alert status indicates the likelihood of flooding and landslides, particularly in central and eastern regions. Local authorities are on high alert, prepared to address emergent situations as the adverse weather is expected to persist over the weekend.

