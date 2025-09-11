Rohan Marina One: Redefining Luxury Coastal Living with Breathtaking Arabian Sea Views
Rohan Corporation unveils Rohan Marina One, a groundbreaking luxury residential project in Mangaluru. Spanning 8.2 acres, it offers 433 homes across two towers with uninterrupted Arabian Sea views. The project features top-notch amenities, promising an unparalleled lifestyle and a smart investment opportunity in India's real estate market.
Rohan Corporation has announced the launch of Rohan Marina One, a visionary residential project offering unparalleled luxury and innovation in Mangaluru. Boasting uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea, the project is positioned at NITK Beach Road and spans 8.2 acres with 433 ultra-luxury homes across two towers.
Designed to offer unmatched comfort and exclusivity, Rohan Marina One is equipped with world-class amenities such as infinity pools, banquet halls, fine-dining options, and sports facilities. The project integrates wellness zones and business centers, ensuring a comprehensive lifestyle offering for discerning buyers across India.
Located just 32 minutes from Mangaluru International Airport, it combines privacy with connectivity to key domestic and global destinations. Rohan Corporation employs advanced construction techniques for long-term sustainability, rendering it an ideal investment in the burgeoning green and luxury coastal living market.
