Tragedy in Jharkhand: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Three Lives

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals have lost their lives in two separate road mishaps in Jharkhand's districts of Bokaro and Palamu, as confirmed by police officials on Thursday.

In Bokaro, a couple met their untimely death near Govind Market under the jurisdiction of Balidih police station. Navigating a brief journey from home on their bike, the couple, identified as Sanjeev Kumar and his wife, were fatally struck by a truck. Subsequent to the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

In a separate incident in Palamu, police reported that a teenager named Dhirendra Kumar tragically perished when his car veered out of control and collided with an electricity pole near Bhunwa village. The incident occurred as Dhirendra was en route to his grandmother's residence, underscoring the perilous nature of road travel in the region.