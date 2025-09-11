Haryana's Cleanliness Revolution: Waste-to-Energy Plants Drive Change
Haryana is launching a comprehensive cleanliness campaign, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The initiative features waste-to-energy plants and aims to strengthen urban and rural sanitation, modernize waste management, and promote public involvement. Volunteers across the globe are backing this movement, transforming the state's environment.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a pivotal meeting to assess the state's cleanliness campaign, focusing on enhancing urban and rural sanitation, and modernizing solid waste management.
Prominent plans include installing waste-to-energy plants in key districts, aiming to convert solid waste into electricity, thereby lessening dependency on traditional energy sources.
The campaign involves global volunteer participation, emphasizing a societal responsibility for cleanliness, with aims to position Haryana as a national leader in sanitation.
