Left Menu

Haryana's Cleanliness Revolution: Waste-to-Energy Plants Drive Change

Haryana is launching a comprehensive cleanliness campaign, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The initiative features waste-to-energy plants and aims to strengthen urban and rural sanitation, modernize waste management, and promote public involvement. Volunteers across the globe are backing this movement, transforming the state's environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:37 IST
Haryana's Cleanliness Revolution: Waste-to-Energy Plants Drive Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a pivotal meeting to assess the state's cleanliness campaign, focusing on enhancing urban and rural sanitation, and modernizing solid waste management.

Prominent plans include installing waste-to-energy plants in key districts, aiming to convert solid waste into electricity, thereby lessening dependency on traditional energy sources.

The campaign involves global volunteer participation, emphasizing a societal responsibility for cleanliness, with aims to position Haryana as a national leader in sanitation.

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Crucial Flood Response Meeting

 India
2
Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Untreated Waste Threatens Yamuna

Delhi's Drain Dilemma: Untreated Waste Threatens Yamuna

 India
3
Revolutionizing Bihar's Irrigation: The Kosi-Mechi Vision

Revolutionizing Bihar's Irrigation: The Kosi-Mechi Vision

 India
4
Judicial Bench Vacancy Sparks Constitutional Debate

Judicial Bench Vacancy Sparks Constitutional Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025