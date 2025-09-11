Haryana's Cleanliness Revolution: Waste-to-Energy Plants Drive Change

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a pivotal meeting to assess the state's cleanliness campaign, focusing on enhancing urban and rural sanitation, and modernizing solid waste management.

Prominent plans include installing waste-to-energy plants in key districts, aiming to convert solid waste into electricity, thereby lessening dependency on traditional energy sources.

The campaign involves global volunteer participation, emphasizing a societal responsibility for cleanliness, with aims to position Haryana as a national leader in sanitation.