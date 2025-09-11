Left Menu

Delhi's Seva Pakhwada: A Celebration of Service and Infrastructure

The BJP government will launch various initiatives, including Rs 3,000 crore projects and Ayushman Mandirs, during a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' starting on PM Modi's birthday. The campaign aims to improve infrastructure, safety, and public services in Delhi, with a focus on water, healthcare, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government is set to unveil a series of initiatives during a 15-day 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, aiming to enhance Delhi's public services and infrastructure. Announcements will coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.

Notable projects include the launch of Rs 3,000 crore initiatives by the Delhi Jal Board and Public Works Department, 101 Ayushman Mandir centres, and 75 drones developed by female students from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate new hospital blocks and flag off 25 fire tenders designed for city navigation.

Additional undertakings involve improving drainage and water networks, with the long-awaited Delhi Drainage Master Plan providing a framework for flood resilience. Infrastructure expansions, such as the Nand Nagri flyover and a new foot overbridge, aim to ease city congestion and enhance safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

