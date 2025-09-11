Left Menu

Delhi's Weather Update: Soaring Temperatures & Satisfactory Air Quality

Delhi experienced a maximum temperature of 34.0°C, slightly above the average. The minimum temperature was 24.5°C, with a relative humidity of 66%. The air quality was deemed satisfactory as the Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 95, indicating relatively low pollution levels.

Delhi recorded a peak temperature of 34.0 degrees Celsius, surpassing the seasonal average by 0.5 degrees, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

The city's minimum temperature remained at 24.5 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity level noted at 66% by 5:30 PM. The air quality maintained a satisfactory status, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 95 at 6 PM.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board's assessment, AQIs ranging from zero to 50 are categorized as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'.

