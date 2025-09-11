Left Menu

Punjab Flood Crisis: Relief Efforts Ramp Up as Water Recedes

The Punjab floods have claimed 55 lives, affecting 2,214 villages and damaging crops on 1,92,380.05 hectares. Relief operations are in full swing, with disease prevention measures being intensified. Multiple ministers are overseeing various aspects of the relief efforts, from distributing aid to assessing damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:36 IST
Punjab Flood Crisis: Relief Efforts Ramp Up as Water Recedes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab, the death toll has climbed to 55, although relief efforts are intensifying as waters start to recede. The disaster has impacted 2,214 villages and ruined crops on nearly 2,00,000 hectares of land, according to Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

A detailed operation involving 111 relief camps and multiple National and State Disaster Response Forces is underway. Special measures are being implemented to prevent disease outbreaks, with fogging machines and medical camps targeting malaria and other health threats, officials stated.

Ministers from various departments have been hands-on in delivering immediate financial aid and assessing flood damages. Despite the challenges, uninterrupted work continues to restore connectivity and support affected families. The effort is bolstered by Cabinet Ministers distributing essential supplies and appealing for community aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

Ebola Outbreak in Congo's Kasai Province Doubles in One Week

 Congo (Kinshasa)
2
Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

Eswatini Denies Agreement to Welcome Controversial U.S. Deportee

 Global
3
Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

Exclusive Access: World Cup Seats Secured for Box Owners at Azteca Stadium

 Global
4
Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

Bolsonaro: From Coup Allegations to Historic Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025