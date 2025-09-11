Punjab Flood Crisis: Relief Efforts Ramp Up as Water Recedes

In the wake of devastating floods in Punjab, the death toll has climbed to 55, although relief efforts are intensifying as waters start to recede. The disaster has impacted 2,214 villages and ruined crops on nearly 2,00,000 hectares of land, according to Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian.

A detailed operation involving 111 relief camps and multiple National and State Disaster Response Forces is underway. Special measures are being implemented to prevent disease outbreaks, with fogging machines and medical camps targeting malaria and other health threats, officials stated.

Ministers from various departments have been hands-on in delivering immediate financial aid and assessing flood damages. Despite the challenges, uninterrupted work continues to restore connectivity and support affected families. The effort is bolstered by Cabinet Ministers distributing essential supplies and appealing for community aid.

