Left Menu

Mizoram to Launch Major Irrigation Projects for Climate Resilience

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the upcoming construction of a Rs 29.6-crore multipurpose project in Tuidai, funded by NABARD. The government will issue a tender for the project. Additionally, the DPR for the Mat Valley project in Serchhip is ready, and steps for forest clearance for Ngur-Vapar dam in Champhai are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:06 IST
Mizoram to Launch Major Irrigation Projects for Climate Resilience
Lalduhoma
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday that the state will soon commence a Rs 29.6-crore multipurpose project in Tuidai, West Mizoram. This initiative, overseen by the state's irrigation and water resource department, receives funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

According to an official statement, the state government plans to float a tender to execute the project, signaling progress in regional infrastructure development. The Chief Minister also revealed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 'Mat Valley Integrated Water Resource Management and Climate Resilient Irrigation' project in Serchhip has been finalized and a monitoring core group established.

Further steps are being taken to secure forest clearance for constructing the Ngur-Vapar multipurpose dam in Champhai district, East Mizoram, showcasing the government's commitment to enhancing water management and agricultural productivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

Showdown at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Clash with Governor Lisa Cook

 Global
2
OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-up

OIG Expands Oversight on Transferred Foreign Aid Programs Post-USAID Shake-u...

 Global
3
Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

Wall Street Hits Record Highs Amid Rate Cut Anticipation

 Global
4
Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

Confusion and Conspiracies: The Aftermath of Charlie Kirk's Fatal Shooting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025