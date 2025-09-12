Mizoram to Launch Major Irrigation Projects for Climate Resilience

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Thursday that the state will soon commence a Rs 29.6-crore multipurpose project in Tuidai, West Mizoram. This initiative, overseen by the state's irrigation and water resource department, receives funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

According to an official statement, the state government plans to float a tender to execute the project, signaling progress in regional infrastructure development. The Chief Minister also revealed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 'Mat Valley Integrated Water Resource Management and Climate Resilient Irrigation' project in Serchhip has been finalized and a monitoring core group established.

Further steps are being taken to secure forest clearance for constructing the Ngur-Vapar multipurpose dam in Champhai district, East Mizoram, showcasing the government's commitment to enhancing water management and agricultural productivity.

