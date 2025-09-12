Government Extends Tasman Flood Recovery with $300k Boost for Taskforce Green

The Government has announced an additional $300,000 in funding to support ongoing recovery and clean-up efforts in the Tasman district, following the destructive rainfall events of June and July 2025. The extra investment will extend the Enhanced Taskforce Green programme until December, providing both critical assistance to affected landowners and valuable job opportunities for local residents.

Strengthening Recovery After Severe Weather

The Tasman district endured heavy rainfall and flooding earlier this year, leaving farms, orchards, and rural properties damaged by slips, silt, and debris. The Government initially committed $500,000 to the Enhanced Taskforce Green programme in July, enabling the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to employ local job seekers to support the clean-up.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, who has also overseen recovery measures, said the additional $300,000 will ensure the programme continues to meet community needs. “Enhanced Taskforce Green programme was activated in July, enabling MSD to employ local job seekers to assist farmers and growers to recover from this event. Additional funding of $300,000, on top of the original $500,000, will enable local job seekers to continue the clean-up and return to those properties that need more support,” she explained.

Supporting Job Seekers and Farmers

The programme has dual benefits: helping property owners restore their land while also creating employment and training opportunities for locals. Crews have been deployed across the district to assist with tasks such as clearing fence lines, removing silt from paddocks, and repairing storm damage.

Since its launch, 60 properties have been registered with MSD as requiring assistance due to severe or major damage. Under the programme, each property can receive up to three days of crew support.

“Extending the programme until December 2025 will support these job seekers with the cost of living and give them work experience and the opportunity to transition to seasonal horticulture work without returning to benefit,” Ms Upston noted.

Positive Community Feedback

Farmers and growers have praised the work of the Enhanced Taskforce Green crews, describing their efforts as essential to recovery. “Landowners, farmers, and growers are praising the incredible work that the crews have been doing… their commitment to supporting the community has been warmly received,” Ms Upston said.

Beyond the immediate clean-up, the programme is also seen as building resilience within the district by strengthening community ties and ensuring properties are better prepared for future weather events.

Part of Wider Government Support

This initiative is one of several measures the Government has rolled out to help the Tasman district recover from the mid-year floods. Other supports include infrastructure repairs, targeted economic recovery packages, and assistance for households displaced by the extreme weather.

By extending Taskforce Green, the Government is not only providing vital recovery aid but also ensuring long-term economic and social benefits. The programme gives job seekers the chance to build skills and gain practical experience, while farmers and growers receive much-needed relief as they work to restore their land and livelihoods.