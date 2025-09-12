India Set to Surpass US in Metro Rail Connectivity: Khattar

India is poised to surpass the United States and become the second-largest nation in terms of metro rail connectivity, announced Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. His statements were made during the Urban Conclave organized by Kerala's Local Self-Government Department.

Currently, India ranks third with metro rails spanning 1,065 km across 24 cities, trailing only China and the US. Projects under construction will add 955 km, putting India ahead of the US, which has 1,400 km. The minister emphasized other urbanization efforts, such as investing in 10,000 e-mobility buses and enhancing road networks.

Khattar commended the Swachh Bharat mission and announced a new 'Super Swachh League' to reward consistently clean cities. He urged local governments to diversify revenue sources beyond central funding and highlighted the significance of digitizing civic services. Kerala was praised as a rapid urbanization model.

(With inputs from agencies.)