Left Menu

India Set to Surpass US in Metro Rail Connectivity: Khattar

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that India is on track to become the second-largest country in metro rail connectivity, surpassing the US. Speaking at Kerala's Urban Conclave, he highlighted ongoing urban development efforts, including e-mobility expansion, road projects, and housing under PMAY.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:47 IST
India Set to Surpass US in Metro Rail Connectivity: Khattar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to surpass the United States and become the second-largest nation in terms of metro rail connectivity, announced Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. His statements were made during the Urban Conclave organized by Kerala's Local Self-Government Department.

Currently, India ranks third with metro rails spanning 1,065 km across 24 cities, trailing only China and the US. Projects under construction will add 955 km, putting India ahead of the US, which has 1,400 km. The minister emphasized other urbanization efforts, such as investing in 10,000 e-mobility buses and enhancing road networks.

Khattar commended the Swachh Bharat mission and announced a new 'Super Swachh League' to reward consistently clean cities. He urged local governments to diversify revenue sources beyond central funding and highlighted the significance of digitizing civic services. Kerala was praised as a rapid urbanization model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

Government Boosts Opium Poppy Cultivation Licenses for 2025-26

 India
2
Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political Divide

Unlikely Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Healthcare Credits Amidst Political D...

 Global
3
Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

Tragic Tale in Balaghat: Mother and Son Swept Away

 India
4
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025