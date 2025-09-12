Left Menu

Eroding Reservoirs: India's Water Security at Risk

A study by researchers at IISER Bhopal highlights that sedimentation from upstream erosion is significantly reducing the storage capacity of India's reservoirs, putting water security at risk. With some reservoirs losing over 50% of storage, the situation poses a severe threat to flood and drought management by 2050.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:55 IST
A recent study has uncovered a troubling trend in India's reservoir capacities. Researchers Uma Madhuri Mogili and Somil Swarnkar from IISER Bhopal have revealed that sedimentation is causing a significant drop in reservoir storage capability, largely due to upstream erosion.

The study, analyzing nearly 370 large reservoirs, found substantial regional variations in sedimentation impacts. Reservoirs in the Himalayan region, in particular, are experiencing critical capacity losses. This widespread reduction puts water security at risk, potentially impairing flood and drought mitigation efforts.

By 2050, many reservoirs may lose over half of their storage capacity. The findings underscore the importance of developing region-specific water management strategies to tackle these geographical and hydrological challenges effectively.

