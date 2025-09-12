Eroding Reservoirs: India's Water Security at Risk

A recent study has uncovered a troubling trend in India's reservoir capacities. Researchers Uma Madhuri Mogili and Somil Swarnkar from IISER Bhopal have revealed that sedimentation is causing a significant drop in reservoir storage capability, largely due to upstream erosion.

The study, analyzing nearly 370 large reservoirs, found substantial regional variations in sedimentation impacts. Reservoirs in the Himalayan region, in particular, are experiencing critical capacity losses. This widespread reduction puts water security at risk, potentially impairing flood and drought mitigation efforts.

By 2050, many reservoirs may lose over half of their storage capacity. The findings underscore the importance of developing region-specific water management strategies to tackle these geographical and hydrological challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)