Tragic Collision: Nagpur School Van Accident Claims Two Lives

Two lives were tragically lost in a collision on the Mankapur flyover in Nagpur on Friday. A school van driver and a Class IX student perished after the van crashed into a bus, according to police reports.

The accident unfolded around 8.30 am when the van mistakenly entered the wrong lane and collided with an unoccupied bus from another school. The van driver, Hrithik Kanojia, died during treatment, while student Sanvi Khobragade succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

Three other students sustained injuries but are reportedly in stable condition. The bus driver and attendants were unharmed. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the tragic incident.