Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Nagpur School Van Accident Claims Two Lives

A devastating crash on Nagpur's Mankapur flyover claimed two lives—a school van driver and a Class IX student—after colliding with an empty bus. The accident occurred when the van entered the wrong lane. Three other students were injured but are in stable condition. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:44 IST
Tragic Collision: Nagpur School Van Accident Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two lives were tragically lost in a collision on the Mankapur flyover in Nagpur on Friday. A school van driver and a Class IX student perished after the van crashed into a bus, according to police reports.

The accident unfolded around 8.30 am when the van mistakenly entered the wrong lane and collided with an unoccupied bus from another school. The van driver, Hrithik Kanojia, died during treatment, while student Sanvi Khobragade succumbed to her injuries later in the day.

Three other students sustained injuries but are reportedly in stable condition. The bus driver and attendants were unharmed. Authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the tragic incident.

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025