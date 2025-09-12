Left Menu

Innovating Predictions: India's Steps Towards Improved Weather Forecasting and Startup Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh discussed efforts to improve earthquake and cloudburst forecasting. Initiatives include studying contributing factors and enhancing regional meteorological capabilities. Singh also highlighted India's booming startup ecosystem and lavender-based ventures. Collaboration in the perfume industry, inspired by France, is encouraged to boost rural economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:54 IST
Innovating Predictions: India's Steps Towards Improved Weather Forecasting and Startup Growth
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Friday, emphasized the current challenges in accurately predicting earthquakes and cloudbursts while outlining initiatives to improve forecasting techniques by studying key contributing factors.

Efforts include establishing an IMD regional centre in Jammu and installing more weather radars to enhance capabilities. Singh also touched on restarting lithium exploration in Reasi and India's exponential growth in startups, particularly lavender-based ones in rural areas, which are revolutionizing impoverished communities.

In pursuit of international collaboration, Singh cited inspiration from France's famous Grasse perfume hub, advocating for local value addition and private sector involvement in developing a similar hub in Jammu. He credited the media for raising awareness in science, technology, and environmental issues.

TRENDING

1
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatnam

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Ignites Excitement in Visakhapatna...

 India
2
Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

Water Wars: Karnataka and Maharashtra Clash Over Almatti Dam

 India
3
EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

EU Climate Change Target Faces Delay Amidst Internal Disagreements

 Global
4
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025