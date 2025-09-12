Innovating Predictions: India's Steps Towards Improved Weather Forecasting and Startup Growth

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Friday, emphasized the current challenges in accurately predicting earthquakes and cloudbursts while outlining initiatives to improve forecasting techniques by studying key contributing factors.

Efforts include establishing an IMD regional centre in Jammu and installing more weather radars to enhance capabilities. Singh also touched on restarting lithium exploration in Reasi and India's exponential growth in startups, particularly lavender-based ones in rural areas, which are revolutionizing impoverished communities.

In pursuit of international collaboration, Singh cited inspiration from France's famous Grasse perfume hub, advocating for local value addition and private sector involvement in developing a similar hub in Jammu. He credited the media for raising awareness in science, technology, and environmental issues.