Delhi's New Drainage Vision to Battle Climate Change and Urban Challenges

The Delhi government's upcoming drainage master plan incorporates future climate change scenarios, such as a projected 11% increase in rainfall. Aimed at addressing both current and future drainage challenges due to rapid urbanization, the plan will employ nature-based solutions and reorganize the city into three main basins.

Updated: 13-09-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is preparing to unveil a new drainage master plan designed to withstand a future scenario that includes an 11% increase in rainfall. This forward-thinking approach focuses on adapting to climate change as the city's drainage requirements evolve over the next 30 years.

With the current infrastructure able to manage up to 50mm of rainfall per day, there is a pressing need to double this capacity. Rapid urbanization since the last master plan in 1976 has drastically increased the built-up area, exacerbating waterlogging by raising runoff and overloading drainage systems.

The new plan emphasizes nature-based solutions like rejuvenating lakes, wetlands, and rainwater harvesting to bolster biodiversity and groundwater recharge. An inter-departmental committee will coordinate efforts among eight civic agencies, dividing the city into three basins: Najafgarh, Barapullah, and Trans-Yamuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

