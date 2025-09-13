Dharamshala's Traffic Transformation: New Parking Rules in Effect

Dharamshala is set to experience a traffic transformation as the local administration has imposed a ban on roadside parking along all major travel routes to alleviate congestion.

Per the directive from District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa, parking is strictly allowed only in designated yellow-striped zones, following recommendations from a joint committee that reviewed the Integrated Traffic Management System.

This encompasses several key road stretches, now adjusting two critical roads for one-way travel. The Public Works department is responsible for implementing these changes promptly, while exceptions are in place for emergency services. Superintendent of police will oversee compliance monthly.