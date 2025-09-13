Dharamshala's Traffic Transformation: New Parking Rules in Effect
The Dharamshala administration, led by District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa, has banned roadside parking on major routes to decongest roads. Vehicles are now allowed only in designated areas with yellow stripes. Two roads are one-way, and the Public Works department will mark changes within weeks. Emergency vehicles are exempt.
Dharamshala is set to experience a traffic transformation as the local administration has imposed a ban on roadside parking along all major travel routes to alleviate congestion.
Per the directive from District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa, parking is strictly allowed only in designated yellow-striped zones, following recommendations from a joint committee that reviewed the Integrated Traffic Management System.
This encompasses several key road stretches, now adjusting two critical roads for one-way travel. The Public Works department is responsible for implementing these changes promptly, while exceptions are in place for emergency services. Superintendent of police will oversee compliance monthly.
