Left Menu

Vantara: A Beacon of Compassion in Global Wildlife Conservation

Vantara, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, stands as a pioneering wildlife rescue and rehabilitation endeavor, spearheaded by Anant Ambani. Covering 3,500 acres, it serves as a global conservation hub dedicated to rescuing threatened species. Vantara also focuses on species reintroduction, housing advanced animal medical facilities that rival human hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:43 IST
Vantara: A Beacon of Compassion in Global Wildlife Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara has emerged as a formidable force in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation, taking bold strides towards redefining conservation efforts worldwide. Spanning over 3,500 acres, this initiative by Anant Ambani is more than just a sanctuary; it is a global hub for conservation.

Vantara's mission is clear: rescue, rehabilitate, and revive threatened species while pushing for species reintroduction. The project, inaugurated by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, houses over 2,500 animals across 2,000 species in habitats designed to mimic their natural environments, giving animals freed from trafficking and exploitation a second chance.

At the heart of Vantara is its groundbreaking medical facility, comparable to state-of-the-art human hospitals. With advanced diagnostics and specialized treatment, animals are prepared for reintroduction into the wild. Vantara's ongoing collaboration with international conservation groups underscores its commitment to global conservation leadership.

TRENDING

1
PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore.

PM Narendra Modi reaches Kuki-dominated Churachandpur in Manipur, to lay fou...

 India
2
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
3
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025