Ashoka University Partners with IMD to Revolutionize Climate Forecasting

The India Meteorological Department has teamed up with Ashoka University to enhance research and data sharing in climate science. This collaboration aims to develop advanced climate models and prepare for extreme weather. The partnership leverages IMD’s data with Ashoka’s analytical strengths for improved forecasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:32 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has entered into a significant collaboration with Ashoka University to bolster research and data exchange in climate science and weather forecasting.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during Ashoka University's second annual workshop on AI/ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling. This partnership aims to develop advanced predictive models for extreme weather events and enhance disaster preparedness.

By merging IMD's substantial datasets with Ashoka's analytical prowess, the collaboration will foster joint research in meteorology, hydrology, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, it will offer training programs and internships for students. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra highlighted mutual benefits for both institutions, while Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Somak Raychaudhury emphasized the importance of improving forecasting to combat climate challenges.

