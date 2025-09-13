Revolutionary Live-Line Maintenance: Delhi's Pioneering Electrical Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched Delhi's first hotline maintenance vehicle on Saturday. This innovative vehicle, worth Rs 1.5 crore, allows for electrical repairs without shutting down power supply, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

This advanced machine, deployed by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, facilitates live-line repairs with state-of-the-art features such as an Insulated Aerial Boom and a non-conductive work platform. It addresses challenges like replacing insulators and conductors, ensuring an uninterrupted electric supply for Delhi residents.

At the launch, Power Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the relief this will bring by reducing outages during repairs. The chief minister also inaugurated an underground electrical network project aiming to boost public safety and reliability by replacing aging overhead lines with underground cables in various parts of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)