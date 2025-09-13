Left Menu

Revolutionary Live-Line Maintenance: Delhi's Pioneering Electrical Initiative

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the city's first hotline maintenance vehicle, capable of performing electrical repairs without power shutdowns. Procured by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, it features advanced equipment to handle live-line maintenance safely. The initiative aims to eliminate power outages during repairs, enhancing public safety and reliability.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched Delhi's first hotline maintenance vehicle on Saturday. This innovative vehicle, worth Rs 1.5 crore, allows for electrical repairs without shutting down power supply, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

This advanced machine, deployed by Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, facilitates live-line repairs with state-of-the-art features such as an Insulated Aerial Boom and a non-conductive work platform. It addresses challenges like replacing insulators and conductors, ensuring an uninterrupted electric supply for Delhi residents.

At the launch, Power Minister Ashish Sood highlighted the relief this will bring by reducing outages during repairs. The chief minister also inaugurated an underground electrical network project aiming to boost public safety and reliability by replacing aging overhead lines with underground cables in various parts of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

