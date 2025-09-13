Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

A shop collapse in Odisha's Koraput district resulted in one death and two injuries. The incident occurred at the Biswasray Marketing Complex, attributed to continuous rains. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and authorities confirmed no one else was trapped. Highway traffic was briefly affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Koraput district, a shop collapse claimed one life and injured two others on Saturday, according to police reports. The mishap happened at a two-storeyed shop in the Biswasray Marketing Complex.

P Lokesh, a 63-year-old shop owner, was identified as the deceased among three people extricated from the wreckage.

Rescue efforts were swiftly coordinated by ODRAF, Fire Service, and local police. Continuous rains had reportedly weakened the shop, and repairs were underway. Traffic on National Highway-26 was temporarily suspended during the rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

Tragic Attack Sparks Tensions: Father Killed, Son Injured in Forest Assault

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
3
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
4
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025