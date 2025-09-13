Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput
A shop collapse in Odisha's Koraput district resulted in one death and two injuries. The incident occurred at the Biswasray Marketing Complex, attributed to continuous rains. Rescue operations were immediately launched, and authorities confirmed no one else was trapped. Highway traffic was briefly affected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Odisha's Koraput district, a shop collapse claimed one life and injured two others on Saturday, according to police reports. The mishap happened at a two-storeyed shop in the Biswasray Marketing Complex.
P Lokesh, a 63-year-old shop owner, was identified as the deceased among three people extricated from the wreckage.
Rescue efforts were swiftly coordinated by ODRAF, Fire Service, and local police. Continuous rains had reportedly weakened the shop, and repairs were underway. Traffic on National Highway-26 was temporarily suspended during the rescue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement