Tragedy Strikes as Shop Collapses in Odisha's Koraput

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Koraput district, a shop collapse claimed one life and injured two others on Saturday, according to police reports. The mishap happened at a two-storeyed shop in the Biswasray Marketing Complex.

P Lokesh, a 63-year-old shop owner, was identified as the deceased among three people extricated from the wreckage.

Rescue efforts were swiftly coordinated by ODRAF, Fire Service, and local police. Continuous rains had reportedly weakened the shop, and repairs were underway. Traffic on National Highway-26 was temporarily suspended during the rescue.

