Baby Barking Deer Rescued in Dramatic Raid

A two-month-old barking deer was rescued by forest personnel from a residence in Odisha's Ganjam district. The operation, carried out in Gunakhala village, led to the discovery of illegal arms and explosives.

Acting swiftly on official intelligence, forest officials launched a raid and saved the deer fawn, which is now under veterinary care in Sorada. Forest Division Officer Vipasha Parul confirmed plans to release the animal back into its natural habitat once it recovers.

The homeowner evaded arrest during the raid, prompting an intensified search and legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities believe the individual could be involved in wildlife poaching, aiming to exploit the deer for its valuable skin and meat.

(With inputs from agencies.)