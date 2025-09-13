Baby Barking Deer Rescued in Dramatic Raid

Left Menu

A two-month-old barking deer was rescued from a house in Odisha's Ganjam district. Forest officials conducted a raid, also seizing weapons and explosives. The fawn is receiving treatment and will later be released into the wild. Officials suspect the houseowner is involved in wildlife poaching activities.

Updated: 13-09-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A two-month-old barking deer was rescued by forest personnel from a residence in Odisha's Ganjam district. The operation, carried out in Gunakhala village, led to the discovery of illegal arms and explosives.

Acting swiftly on official intelligence, forest officials launched a raid and saved the deer fawn, which is now under veterinary care in Sorada. Forest Division Officer Vipasha Parul confirmed plans to release the animal back into its natural habitat once it recovers.

The homeowner evaded arrest during the raid, prompting an intensified search and legal action under the Wildlife Protection Act. Authorities believe the individual could be involved in wildlife poaching, aiming to exploit the deer for its valuable skin and meat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

