Summer fishery patrols ramp up to curb pāua poaching and black-market trade

Fishery Officer patrols will be significantly stepped up over the summer months as authorities move to crack down on the illegal gathering and illicit trade of pāua, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones has announced.

Although New Zealand’s pāua stocks remain in generally good condition, the Minister says poaching continues to rise, particularly during the peak summer period when coastal activity increases.

“Summer is always the worst time of year for pāua poaching. While our stocks are healthy overall, illegal harvesting and black-market trade pose a serious and growing threat,” Mr Jones said. “Some of this activity is organised and linked to gangs, making it even more damaging.”

As part of the crackdown, Fisheries New Zealand will increase patrols across the country, including in remote and hard-to-reach coastal areas. More Fishery Officers will be visible both on land and at sea, with a strong focus on known high-risk locations.

Nationally, fisheries compliance rates remain relatively high at about 94 percent. However, the situation is more concerning in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions, where compliance has dropped to around 74 percent. In practical terms, this means that roughly one in five inspections in these areas uncovers illegal activity such as exceeding daily limits, undersized pāua, or unlawful sale.

Mr Jones urged the public to play an active role in stopping the illegal trade by reporting suspected poaching or sales. “Anyone who sees suspicious activity should contact Fisheries New Zealand through the 0800 4 POACHER hotline. Public reporting is one of the most effective tools we have.”

Illegally traded pāua is often sold well below market value, with legally caught pāua typically fetching around $100 per kilogram. Authorities warn that offers at unusually low prices are a strong indicator of illegal supply.

Fishery Officers have also observed a steady rise in the sale of pāua through social media platforms, particularly during December and January. Purchasing or selling pāua outside the rules is illegal, and both buyers and sellers can face significant penalties, including fines, forfeiture of equipment, and potential prosecution.

“People should not be tempted by online offers,” Mr Jones said. “There are no excuses for breaking the rules. Pāua poachers are stealing from all New Zealanders and undermining the rights of recreational, customary, and commercial fishers alike.”

To help fishers stay compliant, Fisheries New Zealand encourages the public to download the NZ Fishing Rules App, which provides up-to-date information on size limits, daily catch limits, and regional regulations.

Authorities say sustained enforcement, combined with community vigilance, will be crucial in protecting pāua fisheries and ensuring they remain available for future generations.