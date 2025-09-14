European Aerospace Giants Eye Satellite Empire

Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus, prominent European aerospace groups, are intensifying their efforts to merge their satellite businesses. This ambitious collaboration, dubbed 'Project Bromo,' envisions forming a colossal 10 billion-euro satellite manufacturing entity.

The new venture aims to provide a formidable challenge to established satellite competitors from China and the United States, notably including Elon Musk's Starlink.

Sources reveal that an initial agreement between the companies is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, establishing a formidable presence in the global satellite market.

(With inputs from agencies.)