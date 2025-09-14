European Aerospace Giants Eye Satellite Empire
Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus are collaborating to form a significant joint venture, aiming to create a 10 billion-euro satellite company. Known as 'Project Bromo,' this venture plans to rival satellite tech giants from China and the U.S. An initial agreement is expected in coming weeks.
Leonardo, Thales, and Airbus, prominent European aerospace groups, are intensifying their efforts to merge their satellite businesses. This ambitious collaboration, dubbed 'Project Bromo,' envisions forming a colossal 10 billion-euro satellite manufacturing entity.
The new venture aims to provide a formidable challenge to established satellite competitors from China and the United States, notably including Elon Musk's Starlink.
Sources reveal that an initial agreement between the companies is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, establishing a formidable presence in the global satellite market.
