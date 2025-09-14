Left Menu

Green Warriors of Kerala: Empowering Women in Waste Management

In Kerala, women's squads, known as the Haritha Karma Sena, lead a decentralized waste management system, drastically reducing landfill reliance. With 37,000 trained women from the Kudambashree mission, Kerala collects, segregates, and transfers waste, achieving self-sufficiency in solid waste management. The approach integrates digital monitoring and local enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the picturesque state of Kerala, a group of women clad in green uniforms has become pivotal in transforming waste management. Known as the Haritha Karma Sena, these squads are on the frontline of a decentralized waste management system that operates at the household level, effectively reducing the state's reliance on landfills.

Kerala's waste management initiative has created an ecosystem where over 37,000 trained women from the Kudambashree mission work diligently to collect, segregate, and transfer waste. The state boasted the handling of 1.52 lakh tonnes of non-bio waste in 2024-2025, covering 95% of houses and shops.

Complementary efforts by Clean Kerala Company Ltd ensure that non-biodegradable waste is recycled or used in cement factories as Refuse-Derived Fuel. While the state has made strides in solid waste management, liquid and sanitary waste remain challenges. With new facilities on the way, Kerala continues to lead in innovative and inclusive waste solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

