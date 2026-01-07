Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

The National Green Tribunal has launched an inquiry into allegations that Ultra Tech Cement's Dalla unit in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, is improperly handling solid waste, posing health risks to residents due to the foul, toxic odors.

Presided over by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, the tribunal acknowledged the plea raised substantial environmental compliance issues and requested responses from the Environment Ministry, local officials, and pollution control authorities.

The tribunal has tasked the CPCB with conducting a spot inspection and preparing a detailed report, with further proceedings scheduled for April 7.

