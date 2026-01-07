Left Menu

Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is investigating allegations against Ultra Tech Cement's Dalla unit in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, for mishandling solid waste. Residents face health hazards from the foul odor. NGT's inquiry involves the Ministry of Environment, local authorities, and calls for an inspection by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 19:32 IST
Solid Waste Controversy: NGT Demands Answers from Cement Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Green Tribunal has launched an inquiry into allegations that Ultra Tech Cement's Dalla unit in Sonbhadra district, Uttar Pradesh, is improperly handling solid waste, posing health risks to residents due to the foul, toxic odors.

Presided over by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, the tribunal acknowledged the plea raised substantial environmental compliance issues and requested responses from the Environment Ministry, local officials, and pollution control authorities.

The tribunal has tasked the CPCB with conducting a spot inspection and preparing a detailed report, with further proceedings scheduled for April 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

