National Zoological Park Triumphs Over Avian Flu Scare

The National Zoological Park (NZP) has reported encouraging news as no new mortality among water or migratory birds has been noted since the start of September.

In a crucial update, the zoo confirmed that the area previously affected by the H5N1 Avian Influenza Virus has seen no further deaths in the last 14 days, signaling a hopeful containment.

After thorough investigations, four earlier bird deaths tested negative for the virus, easing fears of a widespread outbreak. Rigorous sanitation efforts continue to ensure the health of both animals and staff, with park reopening contingent on health authority approval.

