Left Menu

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters

In Hyderabad, heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and the feared loss of two individuals in the surging waters of a nala. Efforts are underway to locate them. The city saw significant rainfall, especially in Musheerabad. Authorities are managing the situation with swift responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:18 IST
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Sunday evening resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams across the city, raising concerns of flash floods and public disruptions.

The surge in waters at Afzalsagar around 8.30 pm led to fears that two individuals were washed away in a local nala, prompting a search operation.

While Musheerabad reported the highest rainfall, officials, including the GHMC Mayor, are actively overseeing water diversion and traffic management efforts amid ongoing weather warnings for the region.

TRENDING

1
Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

Algeria's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Leadership in Energy and Government

 Global
2
Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

Tropical Storm Mario Regains Strength Off Mexico's Coast

 United States
3
Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

Canada's New Agency Tackles Housing Crisis

 Global
4
Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

Cricket Controversy: The Match Beyond the Boundary

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025