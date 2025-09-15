Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters

Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Sunday evening resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams across the city, raising concerns of flash floods and public disruptions.

The surge in waters at Afzalsagar around 8.30 pm led to fears that two individuals were washed away in a local nala, prompting a search operation.

While Musheerabad reported the highest rainfall, officials, including the GHMC Mayor, are actively overseeing water diversion and traffic management efforts amid ongoing weather warnings for the region.