Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Hyderabad: Two Feared Lost in Floodwaters
In Hyderabad, heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and the feared loss of two individuals in the surging waters of a nala. Efforts are underway to locate them. The city saw significant rainfall, especially in Musheerabad. Authorities are managing the situation with swift responses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Sunday evening resulted in waterlogging and traffic jams across the city, raising concerns of flash floods and public disruptions.
The surge in waters at Afzalsagar around 8.30 pm led to fears that two individuals were washed away in a local nala, prompting a search operation.
While Musheerabad reported the highest rainfall, officials, including the GHMC Mayor, are actively overseeing water diversion and traffic management efforts amid ongoing weather warnings for the region.
