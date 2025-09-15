Left Menu

Rain lashes Jharkhand, heavy rain alert issued for 16 districts

The city received 30.2mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Sunday, weather officials said.The state recorded 18 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 14, they said.The eastern state received 1,079.4 mm of rainfall against the normal of 913.4 mm during the period.Seraikela-Kharswan district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 52 per cent, followed by Ranchi at 45 per cent, the official said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:45 IST
Rain lashes Jharkhand, heavy rain alert issued for 16 districts
  • Country:
  • India

Rain lashed parts of Jharkhand on Monday morning amid an alert of heavy rainfall for 16 districts till 8.30 am on Tuesday, an IMD official said.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega, Seraikela-Kharswan, Deoghar, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur, Sahibganj, Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Khunti and Ramgarh districts.

A similar alert was issued for 11 districts between 8.30 am on September 16 and 8.30 am on September 17, and for 13 districts from 8.30 am on September 17 to 8.30 am on September 18, the official added.

''Major parts of the state are likely to experience widespread rainfall for three days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation and trough line,'' deputy director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand said.

Ranchi has been experiencing light to moderate rainfall since Sunday afternoon. The city received 30.2mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm on Sunday, weather officials said.

The state recorded 18 per cent surplus rainfall between June 1 and September 14, they said.

The eastern state received 1,079.4 mm of rainfall against the normal of 913.4 mm during the period.

Seraikela-Kharswan district recorded the highest surplus rainfall at 52 per cent, followed by Ranchi at 45 per cent, the official said. Pakur district, however, recorded 26 per cent deficit rainfall till September 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar eases ahead of central bank bonanza, eyes on Fed

FOREX-Dollar eases ahead of central bank bonanza, eyes on Fed

 Global
2
Serentica Renewables to acquire Norway-based Statkraft's Indian solar business

Serentica Renewables to acquire Norway-based Statkraft's Indian solar busine...

 India
3
AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat': NITI Aayog Report

AI can lead to 8% plus economic growth to realise the vision of 'Viksit Bhar...

 India
4
Legislative Trojan horse: Kharge slams BJP over bill on removal of PM, CM, ministers

Legislative Trojan horse: Kharge slams BJP over bill on removal of PM, CM, m...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025