Left Menu

Man killed in clash between youth groups in UP's Ghazipur

A 37-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Maudhiya market where one Sonu Yadav had gone with his family and friends.

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 15-09-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 14:55 IST
Man killed in clash between youth groups in UP's Ghazipur
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Maudhiya market where one Sonu Yadav had gone with his family and friends. An altercation broke out with another group of youths, which escalated into a fight in which sticks were used, police said.

During the clash, Yadav suffered serious injuries and collapsed. His friends Deepak and Abhishek were also injured and are undergoing treatment.

Police from multiple stations, along with Circle Officer Ramkrishna Tiwari, rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a government hospital where doctors declared Yadav dead, police said.

An official from the Saadat police station said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by the victim's family.

Efforts are on to trace the accused and ascertain what triggered the clash. The body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish oppressive law'

Jamiat welcomes SC order on Waqf law, expresses confidence it will 'abolish ...

 India
2
Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to cut rates

Fed faces economic uncertainty, political pressure as it decides whether to ...

 United States
3
UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concessions, Bessent says

UPDATE 3-US, China close to TikTok deal but it could depend on trade concess...

 Global
4
India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sulakshana Naik

India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sula...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025