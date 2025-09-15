Man killed in clash between youth groups in UP's Ghazipur
A 37-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Maudhiya market where one Sonu Yadav had gone with his family and friends.
- Country:
- India
A 37-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.
The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Maudhiya market where one Sonu Yadav had gone with his family and friends. An altercation broke out with another group of youths, which escalated into a fight in which sticks were used, police said.
During the clash, Yadav suffered serious injuries and collapsed. His friends Deepak and Abhishek were also injured and are undergoing treatment.
Police from multiple stations, along with Circle Officer Ramkrishna Tiwari, rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a government hospital where doctors declared Yadav dead, police said.
An official from the Saadat police station said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by the victim's family.
Efforts are on to trace the accused and ascertain what triggered the clash. The body has been sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek
- Saadat
- Sonu Yadav
- Yadav
- Ramkrishna Tiwari
- Deepak
- Maudhiya
ALSO READ
Proposed PM Mitra Park in MP has attracted investments of over Rs 20,000 cr: Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav demands FIR against Bihar minister Jibesh Mishra for allegedly assaulting journalist
Suryakumar Yadav Dedicates Victory Over Pakistan to Armed Forces
Union Minister Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Formula as 'Dynastic Politics'
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates for Boatmen's Rights Against BJP's Policies