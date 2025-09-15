Man killed in clash between youth groups in UP's Ghazipur

A 37-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a clash between two groups here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in Maudhiya market where one Sonu Yadav had gone with his family and friends. An altercation broke out with another group of youths, which escalated into a fight in which sticks were used, police said.

During the clash, Yadav suffered serious injuries and collapsed. His friends Deepak and Abhishek were also injured and are undergoing treatment.

Police from multiple stations, along with Circle Officer Ramkrishna Tiwari, rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a government hospital where doctors declared Yadav dead, police said.

An official from the Saadat police station said an FIR has been lodged against unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by the victim's family.

Efforts are on to trace the accused and ascertain what triggered the clash. The body has been sent for postmortem.

