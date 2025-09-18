Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Green Revolution: Pioneering Sustainability

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasizes the balance between development and environmental protection, urging youth participation in forest preservation. The state explores renewable initiatives like green energy, solar projects, and green hydrogen to establish itself as India's first green energy state.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscored the urgency of balancing development with environmental protection. He called on the youth to actively participate in preserving forests.

Highlighting challenges like climate change and recent disaster-like conditions, Sukhu emphasized the vital role of village forest management societies in forest conservation. He urged collaboration with the forest department to monitor illegal activities and announced the appointment of Van Mitras to bolster field staff shortages.

The state government has implemented initiatives across green energy, sustainable waste management, eco-tourism, and natural farming. A foundation stone for North India's first green hydrogen plant was laid in Solan district. With ongoing surveys for solar projects and the development of green corridors, Himachal Pradesh aims to become India's first green energy state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

