Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Advocates for Smart, Sustainable Cantonment Boards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for transforming India's Cantonment Boards into modernized, green urban ecosystems. Speaking at 'MANTHAN 2025', he urged IDES to enhance systems and citizen participation. Singh highlighted the dual responsibility of IDES officers in managing defence land while ensuring civilian welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:46 IST
Rajnath Singh Advocates for Smart, Sustainable Cantonment Boards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need to transform India's Cantonment Boards into smart and sustainable urban ecosystems during his keynote address at 'MANTHAN 2025', a two-day national conference organized by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE).

Singh lauded the officers of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) for their continuing efforts in managing over 18 lakh acres of defence land while ensuring that the interests of civilians living in 61 cantonments nationwide are met.

He underscored the necessity of modernizing these areas to match the standards of modern cities by improving digital services and increasing citizen engagement to transform the boards into accountable institutions capable of providing timely services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

 Switzerland
2
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
3
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
4
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025