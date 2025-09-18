Rajnath Singh Advocates for Smart, Sustainable Cantonment Boards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the need to transform India's Cantonment Boards into smart and sustainable urban ecosystems during his keynote address at 'MANTHAN 2025', a two-day national conference organized by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE).

Singh lauded the officers of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) for their continuing efforts in managing over 18 lakh acres of defence land while ensuring that the interests of civilians living in 61 cantonments nationwide are met.

He underscored the necessity of modernizing these areas to match the standards of modern cities by improving digital services and increasing citizen engagement to transform the boards into accountable institutions capable of providing timely services.

