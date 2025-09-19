Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

A significant 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region in Russia, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. A tsunami advisory was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii following the earthquake.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 rocked Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky region on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), intensifying concerns over potential damage.

In the immediate aftermath, the U.S. National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center based in Hawaii issued a tsunami advisory, indicating the potential of hazardous waves along coastlines near the earthquake's epicenter.

The seismic activity has raised alarms among residents and authorities, prompting quick assessments of safety and necessary precautions against aftershocks.

