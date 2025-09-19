Left Menu

Tsunami Alert Issued in Kamchatka After Powerful Earthquake

A tsunami warning was issued for Russia's Kamchatka region following an earthquake. Governor Vladimir Solodov announced the alert, although no damage reports have been made. However, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 7.8, and no tsunami threat was issued by the U.S. warning system.

19-09-2025
A significant earthquake has struck off the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, resulting in a tsunami warning for the region. Officials recorded the tremor with a magnitude of 7.2, sparking immediate safety warnings to residents.

Governor Vladimir Solodov swiftly took to the Telegram messaging app to alert citizens to the potential threat, although no damage has yet been reported in the region. The cautionary measures underscore the seriousness of the situation, despite the lack of immediate devastation.

Contrastingly, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a higher magnitude quake of 7.8 and noted that the U.S. tsunami warning system has not issued any alerts signalling a tsunami threat, adding complexity to the official response and public concern.

