A Royal Green Gesture: Modi Plants British Monarch's Gifted Sapling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Kadamb sapling gifted by British King Charles III on Modi's birthday, highlighting mutual dedication to environmental conservation. The gift relates to Modi’s initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.' A video showcased the symbolic planting at Modi's residence, reinforcing Indo-UK collaboration on sustainability.
In a gesture symbolizing bilateral cooperation and commitment to environmental sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planted a Kadamb sapling gifted by King Charles III. The event coincided with Modi's 75th birthday.
The British High Commission in India revealed that the gift was inspired by Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, urging individuals to plant a tree in honor of their mothers.
This act underscores a longstanding partnership between India and the UK on climate action, highlighted in their Vision 2035 framework, which includes collaboration on clean energy.
