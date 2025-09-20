Left Menu

A New Dawn for the High Seas: Historic Treaty Ratified

The first treaty to safeguard marine biodiversity in international waters will be enforced after Morocco's ratification. However, major powers like the US, China, and Russia are yet to ratify, challenging global impact. The treaty aims for a collaborative protection approach and aligns with the '30x30' conservation target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The landmark treaty to protect marine biodiversity on the high seas is set to become effective early next year following Morocco's ratification. This unprecedented legal framework addresses international waters, which comprise nearly two-thirds of the ocean and face threats from overfishing, climate change, and mining.

The treaty's true power remains uncertain as influential nations, including the US, China, and Russia, have not yet ratified it. The agreement is a pivotal step towards achieving the '30x30' objective to protect 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030. However, effective implementation and enforcement are contingent on widespread international cooperation.

Without the participation of major maritime nations, the treaty's impact might be diluted, raising concerns about the effectiveness of conservation efforts. Experts stress the importance of universal ratification to ensure robust protection of marine biodiversity and avert risks to the health of oceans globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

