A New Dawn for the High Seas: Historic Treaty Ratified

The landmark treaty to protect marine biodiversity on the high seas is set to become effective early next year following Morocco's ratification. This unprecedented legal framework addresses international waters, which comprise nearly two-thirds of the ocean and face threats from overfishing, climate change, and mining.

The treaty's true power remains uncertain as influential nations, including the US, China, and Russia, have not yet ratified it. The agreement is a pivotal step towards achieving the '30x30' objective to protect 30% of the planet's land and sea by 2030. However, effective implementation and enforcement are contingent on widespread international cooperation.

Without the participation of major maritime nations, the treaty's impact might be diluted, raising concerns about the effectiveness of conservation efforts. Experts stress the importance of universal ratification to ensure robust protection of marine biodiversity and avert risks to the health of oceans globally.

