Ancient Tempest: The Fate of a Baby Pterosaur

A tropical storm 150 million years ago led to the demise of a baby pterosaur. Capable of flight even as a hatchling, the reptile was overpowered by strong winds, resulting in a broken wing and drowning in a lagoon, as revealed by fossil records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 02:27 IST
Recent fossil discoveries tell a dramatic story from the ancient past, involving a baby pterosaur caught in the grip of a tropical storm over 150 million years ago.

This young hatchling, already capable of flight, experienced catastrophic winds over what was once the Tethys Ocean, now the predecessor of the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea.

The storm broke its wing, casting the struggling creature into a lagoon where it met its fate by drowning, ultimately becoming a preserved snapshot in time through fossils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

