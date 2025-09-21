Mild Tremor in Bangladesh: A Warning from the Dauki Fault

A mild tremor originating in Chhatak, Sylhet, was felt across Dhaka and multiple parts of Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) registered a magnitude 4.0 earthquake at 12:19 pm, with its epicentre located approximately 185 kilometers northeast of Dhaka.

Rubaiyat Kabir from BMD's Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre confirmed the minor quake and the location of its epicentre. Earthquake expert Syed Humayun Akhter noted that the tremor originated in the Dauki Fault region, a significant seismic risk zone for the country.

Akhter, a former geology professor at Dhaka University, emphasized that the Dauki Fault is a highly vulnerable area and urged that even minor quakes like Sunday's should be viewed as warning signals for potential major seismic events.

It is noteworthy that another tremor, with a magnitude of 5.9, was felt in much of Bangladesh on September 14, originating from an epicentre in Assam, India.

(With inputs from agencies.)