Delhi's Munak Canal: Clean-Up & Redevelopment Plans Unveiled

On Monday, officials confirmed that approximately 500,000 metric tonnes of garbage have accumulated over the years along the 25-kilometre stretch of Munak Canal in Delhi. The Irrigation and Flood Control department announced plans to engage a contractor to remove 48,782 metric tonnes of this waste, primarily made up of silt and municipal solid waste.

"The contractor will be responsible for removing all the accumulated waste along the canal's banks and transporting it to landfill sites," an official stated. A tender has been issued for this project. In tandem with the clean-up, the government has revealed plans to cover the canal with solar panels and build a 20-kilometre elevated corridor to alleviate congestion in Outer Delhi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inspected the canal earlier in April, instructing officials to expedite the cleaning and enhance infrastructure. The estimated Rs 3,000 crore elevated road will extend from Inderlok to Bawana, including recreational areas with parks and walkways. Originally constructed to minimize water loss in the Western Yamuna Canal, the 102-km Munak Canal is a vital water supply route for Haryana and Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)