Pharmaceutical Giants Race into Obesity Treatment Market

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is making strides in the challenging weight-loss drug market, competing alongside industry titans Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The company announced on Monday that it is moving one of its experimental obesity drugs into a late-stage trial, highlighting its determination to capture significant market share. Shares of Roche rose by 2.8% during afternoon trading, surpassing a largely unchanged European healthcare index.

On the same day, Pfizer declared its intention to acquire Metsera, a weight-loss drug developer, in a transaction valued at up to $7.3 billion, inclusive of future payments. The acquisition aims to fortify Pfizer's position in the burgeoning obesity treatment sector, which is expected to reach $150 billion by the early 2030s, fueled by successful GLP-1-targeting therapies.

In parallel news, Mexico's SENASICA confirmed a new case of New World screwworm near the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting USDA analysis. Indonesia faces challenges with its $10 billion school meal initiative following mass food poisoning incidents, necessitating a reconsideration of its rapid rollout strategy.