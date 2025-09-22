Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Giants Race into Obesity Treatment Market

Pharmaceutical companies like Roche and Pfizer are ramping up efforts in the obesity treatment market with new acquisitions and drug advancements. Roche advances its drug to late-stage trials, while Pfizer acquires Metsera for $7.3 billion. Global obesity market projections soar amid successes of GLP-1-targeting therapies.

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is making strides in the challenging weight-loss drug market, competing alongside industry titans Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. The company announced on Monday that it is moving one of its experimental obesity drugs into a late-stage trial, highlighting its determination to capture significant market share. Shares of Roche rose by 2.8% during afternoon trading, surpassing a largely unchanged European healthcare index.

On the same day, Pfizer declared its intention to acquire Metsera, a weight-loss drug developer, in a transaction valued at up to $7.3 billion, inclusive of future payments. The acquisition aims to fortify Pfizer's position in the burgeoning obesity treatment sector, which is expected to reach $150 billion by the early 2030s, fueled by successful GLP-1-targeting therapies.

In parallel news, Mexico's SENASICA confirmed a new case of New World screwworm near the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting USDA analysis. Indonesia faces challenges with its $10 billion school meal initiative following mass food poisoning incidents, necessitating a reconsideration of its rapid rollout strategy.

