Left Menu

Hurricane Gabrielle Intensifies to Category 3 in Atlantic

Hurricane Gabrielle became a major Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean with winds reaching 120 mph, located southeast of Bermuda. The storm's swells impacted Bermuda and were affecting the US East Coast up to Canada's Atlantic coast, producing dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:44 IST
Hurricane Gabrielle Intensifies to Category 3 in Atlantic
hurricane
  • Country:
  • United States

Gabrielle has intensified into a significant hurricane in the Atlantic, escalating to a Category 3 status with sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami. The storm remains at a considerable distance from land.

Located roughly 195 miles southeast of Bermuda, Gabrielle transitioned from a Category 1 to a Category 3 hurricane, driven by the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The swells generated by the storm began impacting Bermuda on Sunday, extending their reach to the US East Coast from North Carolina to Canada's Atlantic coast. Forecasters warn of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TRENDING

1
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
2
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
3
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global
4
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025