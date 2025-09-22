Hurricane Gabrielle Intensifies to Category 3 in Atlantic

Gabrielle has intensified into a significant hurricane in the Atlantic, escalating to a Category 3 status with sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Centre in Miami. The storm remains at a considerable distance from land.

Located roughly 195 miles southeast of Bermuda, Gabrielle transitioned from a Category 1 to a Category 3 hurricane, driven by the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The swells generated by the storm began impacting Bermuda on Sunday, extending their reach to the US East Coast from North Carolina to Canada's Atlantic coast. Forecasters warn of life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.