Latur Under Water: Rains Flood the Region Prompting Warnings and Rescues

Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Latur district caused flooding, leading to one death and necessitating warnings to residents near rivers and dams. Numerous irrigation projects have reached full capacity, and authorities have cautioned against entering riverbeds while advising on securing livestock and property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Latur | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:16 IST
In Maharashtra's Latur district, torrential rains have triggered a crisis with flooding endangering lives and property. The downpour has already claimed one life, officials confirmed, as local authorities issued urgent warnings to those residing close to rivers and dams.

The district experienced 15.6 mm of rain on Sunday, bringing September's total to an overwhelming 142 percent of the average monthly rainfall. This acute weather pattern has pushed multiple irrigation projects, including Manjara and Terna, to maximum capacity, leading to increased water discharges.

With infrastructure and daily life disrupted, the Latur District Disaster Management Authority urged farmers and villagers near riverbeds to remain vigilant and safeguard their property. Vehicular movement has been severely hampered, as floodwaters continue to engulf roads and bridges.

