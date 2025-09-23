Left Menu

Tragedy in Indore: House Collapse Sparks Rescue Operation in Ranipura

A three-storey house collapsed in Indore's Ranipura area due to rains. Eleven individuals were rescued and hospitalized. Police continue ongoing operations as at least two people remain trapped. The mayor stated the building was 8 to 10 years old, and nearby structures were affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:50 IST
Tragedy in Indore: House Collapse Sparks Rescue Operation in Ranipura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-storey house collapse occurred on Monday night in Indore's Ranipura area following persistent rains, prompting swift rescue efforts. Eleven people have been rescued and taken to Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, but concerns remain as more individuals are feared trapped, according to official reports.

The condition of four rescued individuals has been reported as critical, while seven others are stable, stated Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. This college is associated with the hospital treating the victims.

Authorities, including police and rescue teams, continue relief operations amidst efforts to verify the number of remaining trapped individuals. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava disclosed that initial findings suggest the affected building was constructed 8 to 10 years ago and also hit an adjacent structure. Electricity in the area has been cut as a precaution, with police working to disperse gathered onlookers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
2
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Mo...

 Global
3
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
4
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025