Tragedy in Indore: House Collapse Sparks Rescue Operation in Ranipura

A three-storey house collapse occurred on Monday night in Indore's Ranipura area following persistent rains, prompting swift rescue efforts. Eleven people have been rescued and taken to Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital, but concerns remain as more individuals are feared trapped, according to official reports.

The condition of four rescued individuals has been reported as critical, while seven others are stable, stated Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College. This college is associated with the hospital treating the victims.

Authorities, including police and rescue teams, continue relief operations amidst efforts to verify the number of remaining trapped individuals. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava disclosed that initial findings suggest the affected building was constructed 8 to 10 years ago and also hit an adjacent structure. Electricity in the area has been cut as a precaution, with police working to disperse gathered onlookers.

