Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong is on high alert as Super Typhoon Ragasa, the world's strongest tropical storm this year, approaches, forcing school closures and flight suspensions until early Thursday. The storm is expected to bring severe winds and rain, prompting authorities to issue top-level warnings.

Packing winds of up to 220 km/h, Ragasa edges closer to Guangdong province, leading Hong Kong authorities to prepare for disruptions in public transport and business operations. About 700 flights have already faced interference as the city braces for the typhoon's full impact.

The observatory has warned of potential sea surges akin to those during Typhoons Hato and Mangkhut. With rising water levels predicted, residents have begun taking precautions. The storm's approach has also spurred action in Macau, Shenzhen, and Taiwan, highlighting the region's unified response to the impending natural disaster.