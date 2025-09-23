Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City
Heavy overnight rain in Kolkata and surrounding areas led to significant flooding and traffic disruptions. Low-pressure in the northeast Bay of Bengal is causing further rain, impacting multiple districts. The Metro Railway Kolkata has suspended services between certain stations for public safety.
Torrential rains overnight wreaked havoc in Kolkata, inundating streets and disabling transportation. Many homes suffered flooding as the city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the deluge.
The India Meteorological Department warned of continued rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, affecting south Bengal districts. Key areas like Garia Kamdahari and Jodhpur Park recorded extreme rainfall measurements.
The Kolkata Metro Railway suspended services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations to ensure public safety due to waterlogging. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, with truncated services currently operating.
(With inputs from agencies.)