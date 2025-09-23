Left Menu

Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

Heavy overnight rain in Kolkata and surrounding areas led to significant flooding and traffic disruptions. Low-pressure in the northeast Bay of Bengal is causing further rain, impacting multiple districts. The Metro Railway Kolkata has suspended services between certain stations for public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:49 IST
Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains overnight wreaked havoc in Kolkata, inundating streets and disabling transportation. Many homes suffered flooding as the city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the deluge.

The India Meteorological Department warned of continued rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, affecting south Bengal districts. Key areas like Garia Kamdahari and Jodhpur Park recorded extreme rainfall measurements.

The Kolkata Metro Railway suspended services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations to ensure public safety due to waterlogging. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, with truncated services currently operating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

 Global
2
Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

 India
3
Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025