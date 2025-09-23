Kolkata's Deluge: Torrential Rains Paralyze City

Torrential rains overnight wreaked havoc in Kolkata, inundating streets and disabling transportation. Many homes suffered flooding as the city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the deluge.

The India Meteorological Department warned of continued rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal, affecting south Bengal districts. Key areas like Garia Kamdahari and Jodhpur Park recorded extreme rainfall measurements.

The Kolkata Metro Railway suspended services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations to ensure public safety due to waterlogging. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, with truncated services currently operating.

(With inputs from agencies.)