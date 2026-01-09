Left Menu

Vaishnavi Sharma: From Astrological Predictions to Cricketing Glory

Vaishnavi Sharma's journey to becoming a cricketer was foreseen by her astrologer father long before she picked up a cricket ball. Today, at 20, she is a left-arm spinner who has made her mark in international cricket with her debut against Sri Lanka. Despite facing setbacks, she remains focused and inspired by cricket legends like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 12:14 IST
Vaishnavi Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Vaishnavi Sharma's cricketing journey was predicted by her astrologer father, Narendra Sharma, who saw her future in sports. Today, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Gwalior has cemented her place in the Indian team after an impressive performance in a T20 series against Sri Lanka last year.

Despite missing out on the Women's Premier League, Sharma focused on the Under-23 circuit, which eventually led to her maiden India call-up. She discussed the initial nervousness of joining a team of World Cup-winning stars and how she was warmly welcomed.

With role models like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, Sharma continues to hone her skills, drawing inspiration from their fighting spirit. Her idols' guidance and her focus are key components of her promising cricket career.

