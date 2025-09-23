Left Menu

Safety Concerns Arise as Sunshade Crumbles in Thane Building

A portion of a window sunshade collapsed in an aging building in Thane, Maharashtra, causing no injuries but highlighting structural concerns. The nearly 46-year-old Shivatirth Apartment houses 12 units, with only two occupied. Officials have categorized it as dangerous, pending further evaluation by an executive engineer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-09-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 08:52 IST
Safety Concerns Arise as Sunshade Crumbles in Thane Building
A window sunshade collapse in a 46-year-old building in Thane, Maharashtra, has raised significant safety concerns. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane disaster management cell.

The collapsed structure left part of the building's iron grill hanging precariously, posing substantial risk to occupants. Disaster management officials promptly dismantled the remaining sunshade to secure the area.

Shivatirth Apartment, housing 12 units with only two currently occupied, is categorized as C2A, indicating it needs vacating for critical structural repairs. A detailed evaluation by an executive engineer is anticipated to determine future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

