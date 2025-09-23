Safety Concerns Arise as Sunshade Crumbles in Thane Building

A window sunshade collapse in a 46-year-old building in Thane, Maharashtra, has raised significant safety concerns. No casualties were reported in the incident, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane disaster management cell.

The collapsed structure left part of the building's iron grill hanging precariously, posing substantial risk to occupants. Disaster management officials promptly dismantled the remaining sunshade to secure the area.

Shivatirth Apartment, housing 12 units with only two currently occupied, is categorized as C2A, indicating it needs vacating for critical structural repairs. A detailed evaluation by an executive engineer is anticipated to determine future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)